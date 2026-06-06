Sticking it out as a trendsetter

<p>As a teenager growing up in Kolkata, my friends and I were aware that Delhi was the place that set the fashion trend. First came the wide ballooning salwars. Gradually, they got narrower to finally become the leg-hugging churidars. Sleeveless blouses, low backs – the range was entrancing, but living amid the more traditional Bengali ambience, these styles were tried out with some trepidation. However, the wish to start a fashion or set a trend was ever present for me, though never really achievable.</p>.<p>Until now in the eighth decade of my life! A bad fall and some other reverses seemed like the last bastion had fallen. Was I to accept that my independent walks were over? Suddenly there was light. In a dark cupboard. My late mother’s walking stick leaned invitingly against the back. I tried it out at home, and with encouragement from the family, I began to make small forays out into the neighbourhood roads. Soon I learnt to navigate the stick to warn me of holes, bumps, and slippery slopes that are the bane of every walker.</p>.<p>As months passed, I discovered that the stick had many other plus points. Stray dogs gave me a wide berth, <br>car drivers stopped and waved me across, and the stick could be used to peremptorily stop errant drivers in their wayward tracks. But most heartwarming of all, perfect strangers of all ages gave me a cheery smile and nod of appreciation.</p>.When a broken leg shifted roles.<p>It was time to pass on the good word to others of my age and situation. But to my surprise, there were no takers. “Not yet, later…”, “I don’t want to become dependent on it”, and “I don’t want people to see me with a stick…” were some responses. Meanwhile I saw many compatriots, leaning on cars or rickety structures to balance themselves as they gingerly made their way onto a pavement. I tried gentle persuasion on them but always got a polite shake of the head as they stumbled on. But suddenly one morning, I got a call from a neighbour. “Where did you get a cane like the one you use? My daughters have been urging me to get one.” Hallelujah, I thought. </p>.<p>A few days later I saw her stepping out smartly onto the street with a brand new walking stick. I could not stop myself from giving her a ‘welcome to the club’ hug. Since then I have sighted a few more women walking jauntily with their canes. </p>.<p>Have I at long last set a trend? <br>My mother is the one to thank for boldly using it many years ago, but I’d like to think I have finally become a trendsetter.</p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>