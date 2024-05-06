Stooping low for electoral gains 

Numerous factors drive individuals to engage in hate speech. Genuine belief in a particular political ideology coupled with animosity towards specific communities is one. A lack of knowledge, exposure and appreciation of diverse perspectives is another. For some, it’s a thrill-seeking pursuit, deriving perverse pleasure from others’ suffering. Others may see themselves as guardians of institutions like the nation or religion, advocating for the expulsion of perceived outsiders or infiltrators. Retaliation is another motive, driven by a desire to right perceived wrongs or seek vengeance for past grievances. Then, some perceive themselves as crusaders, taking extreme measures to safeguard their interests and eradicate rival races or religions that oppose them. Factors such as financial resources, authority, power, control over systems and public support can further incentivise hate speech incidents.