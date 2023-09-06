Stop arguing, start understanding

For putting an end to an argument and beginning a healthy conversation, the starting point is yourself! Change yourself instead of trying to change others. You have the choice to argue and spoil your and others’ moods or opt for silence and peace. You have the choice of winning an argument or retaining a valuable friendship. Choose the latter. Always remember that you do not have to get angry and pitch your voice high to make your point. Establish and maintain eye contact and bring about a sense of love and humanity while speaking. Do not interrupt. Never insult anybody. Listen more and speak less. Vacate the scene or assume stoic silence. When we engage people in conversation, it is not necessary for every exchange of words to lead to an argument, with resultant win or lose outcome. We can stop an argument and convert it into a pleasant conversation. By staying away from arguments, you may temporarily feel that you are defeated, but the permanent gain is valuable peace of mind and tranquility. Enjoy that bliss.