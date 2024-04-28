Stop attacks on minorities

Worse, the attacks continued in April. To cite just three instances, a group of criminals forced themselves at night into the SVD Divine Mission in Bagdehi (Odisha), attacked the priests and teachers, and escaped with cash and valuables. Police arrested a pastor and his associate in Kanpur under charges of “religious conversion attempt.” This was refuted by the pastor of the Assembly of Believers Church, who said it was only a praise and worship Easter Sunday assembly. Parents of students, some Hindu leaders, and others indulged in acts of violence at the Mother Teresa School in Telangana after the management did not allow a student to enter the exam hall. The student, instead of wearing the school uniform, wore saffron attire and beads.