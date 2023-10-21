Storm clouds loom over the Dragon

Based on data from the National Bureau of Statistics, manufacturing in China normalised in the month of September as the Purchasing Manager’s Index grew to 50.2, from 49.3 and 49.7 in July and August. However, the same data also shows an 8.8 per cent decline in exports and 7.3 per cent decline in imports from the year-ago period. Although this can be due to weak global demand, poor performance in external markets causes worry due to weak internal consumption. Weak consumer sentiment has been indicated by China’s slip into deflation in July. As the Consumer Price Index recovered from -0.3 per cent to 0.1 per cent in August and remained flat in September, the Producer Price Index continued its fall by 2.5 per cent in comparison to the previous year. Hence, although the Chinese economy may be recovering, sentiment around it remains cautious, especially due to the crisis in the Chinese real estate sector.