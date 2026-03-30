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Strategic reserves must define India’s energy reset

Diversifying import sources without improving home reserves may prove an insufficient strategy.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 20:13 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 20:13 IST
IranIndiaIsraelNarendra ModifuelOpinionCommentPetroleum

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