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Strays and safety: An uneasy balance

Strays and safety: An uneasy balance

In India, the distance between principle and implementation is often where both constitutional rights and humane values disappear.
Rahul Bajaj
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 19:13 IST
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Rahul Bajaj is a practising lawyer with expertise in disability rights and IP law, and is co-founder of Mission Accessibility. He wears more hats than he can himself sometimes count.

Rahul Bajaj is a practising lawyer with expertise in disability rights and IP law, and is co-founder of Mission Accessibility. He wears more hats than he can himself sometimes count.

Credit: DH Illustration

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