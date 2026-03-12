<p>People readily consult doctors for physical ailments, but are far more hesitant when it comes to psychological distress. There are many mild cases where a person is aware that something in their behaviour has changed--changes that affect not only themselves but also those close to them.</p>.<p>Several years ago, a junior colleague developed a curious compulsion to wash his hands repeatedly. After receiving the change from a bus conductor, for example, he would feel the urge wash both his hands and the coins.</p>.<p>There were endless trips to the washbasin--after shaking hands with colleagues or even after receiving papers from the office assistant. His trouser pockets were often damp from wet hand kerchiefs he carried. His hands had grown pale from excessive washing with soap. While we took all this in our stride, his wife found it increasingly distressing and called me one day in despair.</p>.<p>At the time, a well-known psychologist was teaching behavioural sciences in my evening classes, and I referred my colleague to him. The rest, as they say, was history. After a few sessions, my colleague began to open up about his anxieties and uncovered the source of his fear. For a long time he had repeatedly seen a person with a severe skin condition sitting at a street corner. The sight had triggered an intense fear of contamination that slowly developed into a phobia.</p>.<p>Once the source of anxiety was recognised and with some gentle therapy and medication, he gradually returned to normal life. What a relief it was to his wife, to all of us and most of all to him. For some reason, I have long been drawn to writings on psychoanalysis -- the works of Sigmund Freud, and Carl Jung, and later the remarkable life story of John Nash, who lived years with paranoid schizophrenia. </p>.<p>Perhaps the most compassionate thing we can do is to ensure those around us seek help before distress grows overwhelming. If someone close to us shows signs of persistent anxiety, phobia or compulsive behaviour, it is important to gently encourage them to consult a counsellor or mental health professional. Equally, if a person senses early on that their behaviour is troubling them or causing distress to those around them, it takes courage—but also responsibility—to seek professional guidance in time.</p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>