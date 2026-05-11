<p>‘Now that you are alone, how do you spend your time?’ ask many acquaintances. Well, am I the first one to be in this situation? I ponder. ‘It must be very boring,’ say others sympathetically. </p><p>My reply to this is to quote Osho: ‘Only boring people feel bored.’ Am I such a bore? I wonder. Nevertheless, I surely miss my spouse, who was with me for over six decades. However, life is all about change. ‘ The sun is new each day. We can’t see the same sunrise again. ‘Our hunger is new each day. That hunger is new,’ say the wise. </p>.<p>With so much going on in Namma Bengaluru, and if supported by bubbling friends and relatives, is there scope for boredom? Even though boredom <br>has been recognised as a powerful emotion that pervades modern society, it can spark creativity and other positive reactions.</p>.<p>It’s hubba (festival)everyday in this city with its salubrious climate. To mention a few unique happenings: avarekai mela, kadalekai parishe, delightful botanical shows at Lalbagh and Cubbon Park, Chitra Santhe, malls and streets lit up for Dasara, Christmas and New Year, heritage walks, and innumerable discount sales. Not to forget yoga, walking and cycling marathons and sports activities in stadiums. For those religiously inclined, temples in and around Bengaluru are a place to be for peaceful activities. Settled in Bengaluru, family celebrations and friends’ reunions can’t be missed. For culture vultures, performing arts are countless. Calendar markings could be full and clashing! The latest in Bengaluru: the re-sighting of double-decker buses to venture out when grandchildren come over.</p>.<p>Amid all this excitement, our children visiting to spend time with us, shopping, dining and interacting with relatives and friends add up to make life joyful. For parents with children living abroad it is fortunate to have the best of both worlds and get pampered by foreign jaunts.</p>.<p>True, for the home-bound seniors, it could be a challenge to manage daily life with optimism. But thanks to electronic media, staying connected with youngsters and the outside world is just a click away. We can enjoy programmes of our choice to keep boredom away. Honing the 3 Rs – reading, writing and arithmetic (for minding our finances) – is important too. I would suggest friendly indoor groups among like-minded people for those who cannot step out much. Birds of the same feather can flock together.</p>.<p><em>Boredom is not tragic. According to philosophers, boredom makes us human.</em> </p>