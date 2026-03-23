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Sunlight over tankers | Why India must accelerate renewables

Sunlight over tankers | Why India must accelerate renewables

The transition to clean energy is no longer just about climate or ethics. It is practical, economic, and at times like these, urgent
Shailendra Yashwant
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:54 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 05:54 IST
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