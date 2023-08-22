Supreme Court hearing has shone light on Jammu and Kashmir's past. Pay heed

Third, while there is little doubt that the National Conference (NC) was the most popular entity in J&K, particularly in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu, the September–October 1951 electoral process in J&K, which led to the creation of the J&K CA, was in a context of little separation between the party in power and J&K’s administrative apparatus. In Doda district, for instance, the district administrator was also a party functionary. A Soviet-style administration prevailed where there was no difference between the ruling party and the bureaucracy. This had a deleterious impact on long-term governance in J&K as the ruling political elite instrumentalised the bureaucracy in their favour, particularly during the electoral exercise. For instance, in many parts of J&K, the nomination papers of candidates for the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections were rejected on flimsy grounds, and this practice was institutionalised in J&K in the 1950s and 1960s.