Sustaining cities amid climate change

Why is this distinction in roles key? Consider the case of urban India. Indian cities emit close to twice the amount of carbon compared to the national average, but ULB revenue as a proportion of GDP is approximately one percent. Moreover, it is estimated that by 2050, India will have close to a billion people living in its cities, or more than 50% of its population. Nonetheless, ULBs as of now lack the means and power to impact citizens’ lives directly. They also act as first responders in cases of natural disasters, from cyclones to heat waves, and the cost of action and mitigation is immense. For example, the cost of climate change damage to coastal infrastructure across the country ranges from an estimated $27 billion in Mumbai to $43 million in the Baleshwar district of Odisha.