Sustaining growth needs consumer spending push

The economic data for the second quarter -- July to September -- was published by the government on November 30. These are called quick estimates of the national economic output. They are provided for two broad sets of output numbers, namely Gross Value Added (GVA) and GDP. The former is a measure of value added by each individual producer, or sector or industry to the economy. It is measured across all producers, be they farmers, small entrepreneurs, or large companies. GVA thus measures the value added in converting inputs to outputs. GDP is the value of goods and services produced within a given period, which could be annual GDP or quarterly GDP. It is measured in three different ways. Either as value of all production, or of all expenditure or of all incomes. All three give the same result, since the total value of what is sold also represents income to those producing what is sold. The only difference between GVA and GDP is taxes paid or subsidies received. Usually, GDP exceeds GVA since the government imposes net taxes whose collection is higher than the subsidies that it pays out.