Systemic assessment should precede criminal law reforms

‘Conviction’ by a court of law means that an accused person has been found to be guilty of the offence/s they were charged with, based on the evidence gathered by the police and satisfactorily presented by the prosecution before a judge. High convictions are indicative of effective discharge of duties by three key actors in the criminal justice system: first, the police in gathering timely evidence and identifying the most probable perpetrator; second, the public prosecutor, in building a legally tenable case against the accused based on credible evidence and assisting the court in appreciating such evidence; and third, the judge, in applying correct laws, principles and procedures in declaring the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt. The current rate of conviction in India is reflective of the sorry state of affairs across all these three institutions -- police, public prosecutors, and courts.