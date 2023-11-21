Tagore, who?

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar unveiled a statue of Rabindranath Tagore at the International Friendship Park in Vietnam’s Bac Ninh province.

Vietnam has cherished its link with Tagore and has been rekindling his three-day visit to Ho Chi Minh city in 1929 in many ways, including a translation of his Gitanjali, which is Loi Dang in Vietnamese, and a commemorative postage stamp in the 80s in Tagore’s honour.

At the same time, Shantiniketan, the spiritual centre Tagore founded, and the Visva-Bharati University within it have been celebrating the UNESCO World Heritage status accorded in September.

Plaques installed in the Visva-Bharati University to mark being declared a world heritage site carry the names of the Chancellor of the university, Narendra Modi (the Prime Minister of India is designated the university’s chancellor), and the Vice Chancellor, Bidyut Chakraborty, but make no mention of the founder and first Asian Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore himself.