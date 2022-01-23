Taiwan: Fighting isolation and in search of allies

The number of countries recognising Taiwan is shrinking faster. In December 2021, Nicaragua switched its recognition from Taiwan to the People's Republic of China (PRC). Today the number of countries with official diplomatic relations with Taiwan stands at 14. The numbers have reduced fast since Tsai Ing-wen became the president. In 2016, this number stood at 21.

The development has brought the ongoing friction between China and Taiwan to the fore. China has shown new zeal to reduce Taiwan's diplomatic space consistently. Chinese President Xi Jinping has again asserted the 'One-China' principle and called for reunification. Tsai Ing-wen, the Republic of China (Taiwan) president, and the country's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)'s call for more independent foreign and domestic policies have aggravated tensions. The more Taiwan asserts Taiwanisation; the more Beijing looks for ways to end its status as a functioning nation.

The exit of Taiwan from Nicaragua is a clear signal of increasing Chinese financial clout in the region. The Chinese embassy is already functional, and the Taiwanese officials were given just two weeks to vacate the country. This change of diplomatic recognition comes after 30 years when, in 1990, Nicaragua had switched recognition from China to Taiwan. However, the re-election of Daniel Ortega has changed the dynamics, and he has claimed "ideological affinity" for his actions. Nicaragua received nearly a million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines after the diplomatic switch.

It appears that even though the United States has asserted that countries should not switch ties from Taiwan, it has not been enough to prevent Nicaragua. This may be because of the current position of Washinton towards the incumbent Nicaraguan government. The elections were dubbed a "sham" by the US. It also highlights that China is still ready to work for its gains ignoring the global norms if it helps attain international clout against Taiwan. The luring away of another ally of Taiwan with the help of financial promises proves the point.

In addition to Nicaragua, China has increased pressure on Lithuania. The Chinese media and propaganda branch has been in full swing. A cartoon published in China Daily on January 7, 2022, shows how the people of Taiwan are the real victims. It portrayed the Taiwanese government using people's money to continue its diplomatic relations with Lithuania, arguing that Lithuania is leaning towards Taiwan because Taipei has been paying it.

These images started after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de-facto embassy. Most countries that accept the One-China Principle have Taiwanese offices. However, what is different here is that the one in Lithuania uses the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei. Responding to this, China downgraded its relations with Lithuania. This issue will have a spiralling effect on the overall European Union (EU)-China trade relations as reports suggest Beijing is blockading trade with Lithuania. Even though Taiwan has promised investments and trade, the smaller country may have to bend to Beijing's wishes given China's size. It is a clear sign of financial clout and position, which Beijing does not shy away from using. It does the same thing that it accuses Taiwan of doing.

However, the question is whether diplomatic recognition is the only pillar of statehood. Suppose we float a hypothetical position (which may become a reality soon) that Taiwan loses all its diplomatic allies to China with Beijing wooing them away with the lure of investments, infrastructure and other assistance. Will Taiwan be not termed a fully functioning 'country'?

Taiwan does have an independent government that is democratically elected. The process of elections and government have been in place and have shown to be functioning. It also has a population that identifies with this democratically elected government. It has an independent judiciary, media and bureaucracy. It has successfully governed over a given land territory for more than seventy years. When coupled with a functioning economy and a population that identifies itself with the existing territory, these can be deemed the necessary criteria. Several surveys highlight the shift of the assertion of Taiwanese people from identifying themselves as Chinese to predominantly Taiwanese.

The people of Taiwan have never been under the rule of the Communist Party of China (CPC). They have a different form of government and independent media. The call that CPC and Xi Jinping make when they describe Taiwan as a territory of China does not hold logical for the people living on that territory.

The Chinese foreign minister has asserted, "There are still a few countries in the world that maintain "diplomatic ties" with Taiwan. He said the Taiwan authorities are engaged in "dollar diplomacy" in negligence of the well-being of the people in Taiwan". "Sooner or later, these countries will establish or resume normal diplomatic relations with China".

It makes it clear that Beijing will not stop until it has completely isolated Taiwan. However, if that happens, how will the world perceive Taiwan - as an isolated country or a province of China.

(The writer is Assistant Professor at the OP Jindal Global University)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.