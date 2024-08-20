Take the lead, cut excessive regulatory cholesterol

Karnataka’s job challenge in reaching our $1 trillion GDP goal is clear; we don’t have a shortage of land, labour, or capital, but a challenge in how these combine — what economists call Total Factor Productivity, and is generally referred to as entrepreneurship or innovation. Putting Karnataka’s poverty in the museum it belongs to needs raising the productivity of our regions (too many people in Northern Karnataka work in agriculture, and it is inadequately urbanised), firms (there is a 24 times difference in productivity between our largest and smallest manufacturing firms), and individuals (we have a four-times difference in salary for same age kids with the same paper qualification).