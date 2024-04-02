Taming AI’s wild run

To address these human existential challenges, a global consensus has emerged to set a stringent and secure policy framework based on the evaluation of opportunities and threats due to the deployment of AI technologies. Canada (AI and Data Act), China (Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services), US Congress (2023) regulatory legislation, and the European Union (EU) are ready to implement a set of restrictive mandates. Noteworthy is the EU’s proposal to address the risks of AI deployment: (1) prohibit certain types of AI systems that are potentially manipulative, exploitative, and circumvent biometric systems; (2) strict guidelines for mandatory compliance by the service providers; (3) stringent standards for high-risk systems; and (4) create a database of high-risk systems; (5) a code of conduct for AI professionals; and (6) a periodic review of the impact of technologies after market deployment. However, political scientists are sceptical that even the most well-meaning laws could be leaked to allow AI for defence and national security purposes.