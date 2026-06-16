Taxing yesterday, regulating tomorrow

<p>The Supreme Court’s decision upholding the retrospective goods and services tax (GST) levy on online gaming may have resolved a long-running legal dispute, but it has simultaneously exposed a deeper contradiction. The judgment settles what the law permits; it does not answer whether the resulting outcome makes economic sense.</p>.<p>The dispute arose from legislative efforts to bring online gaming involving stakes within the broader regulatory framework traditionally applicable to betting and gambling. The Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 and the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, 2021, expanded state gaming laws to cover online and cyber gaming, significantly narrowing the protection previously available to games of skill. The Supreme Court accepted the legislative characterisation and, with it, the tax consequences that flowed from it.</p>.<p>It is interesting how the tax base is calculated. Gaming operators had argued that GST should be levied only on the platform fee or the gross gaming revenue they retained. The Court, however, upheld taxation on the entire value of stakes placed by players. For the gaming industry, the difference is substantial. A tax on platform revenue affects profitability, whereas a tax on total stakes alters the scale of liability altogether.</p>.SC upholds 28% GST on online gaming and betting.<p>Moreover, the Court accepted the legislative treatment of the relevant amendments as clarificatory. That finding enabled retrospective operation and allowed tax demands to travel back into the past.</p>.<p>Courts have repeatedly recognised that a legislature may enact retrospective tax legislation, especially where an amendment only clarifies what the law always meant. If the amendment is only clarificatory, the law is deemed to have always carried that meaning, even if taxpayers and tax authorities spent years disputing each other’s interpretation. From this viewpoint, the judgment is not novel or surprising.</p>.<p>The issue is not whether a state can impose a retrospective tax; it is whether it should do so in a manner that may undermine the future viability of the very industry from which it seeks to recover revenue. Retrospective taxes are financial events. A substantial historical liability affects working capital, liquidity, lending, investments and valuation.</p>.<p>A retrospective demand of such a scale can only be serviced if the underlying business remains capable of generating cash inflows. If that gets weakened, either through regulatory restrictions, licensing uncertainties, compliance burdens, or shifting state-level policies, the ability to satisfy those historical liabilities becomes shaky.</p>.<p>The state’s approach pulls in two different directions. On one hand, it treats the industry as a legitimate source of historical tax revenue. On the other hand, it continues to subject the industry to an evolving and uncertain regulatory environment. Are these positions incompatible? Not necessarily. But they certainly create tension.</p>.Why some income tax returns get picked for scrutiny.<p>A prospective tax regime allows businesses to adjust their future conduct. A retrospective regime imposes liabilities for decisions already taken. Similarly, prospective regulation allows firms to adapt business models and compliance structures. Regulatory uncertainty, by contrast, complicates investment decisions because the rules themselves remain unsettled.</p>.<p>The consequences are not difficult to understand. Management teams assess future earnings, solvency risks, access to capital, and enforcement exposure. If the anticipated future cash generation is insufficient to absorb a large historical liability, priorities unsurprisingly change. Growth and expansion become secondary; preserving value becomes predominant.</p>.<p>In some cases, financial distress may follow, including the invocation of a voluntary insolvency mechanism. It is not to suggest that insolvency should be viewed as a legitimate means of escaping tax obligations. Nor does the judgment compel any gaming company to enter insolvency. The point is that insolvency becomes a foreseeable economic consequence where large retrospective liabilities coincide with uncertain future earning potential.</p>.<p>The state is entitled to classify, regulate, and tax online gaming through law. The Court has affirmed as much. But all these objectives must move in the same direction. An industry cannot simultaneously be treated as a valuable source of historical revenue and as a sector whose future is perpetually uncertain.</p>.<p>If online gaming is sufficiently legitimate to justify the collection of substantial historical GST revenue, then there must also be a reasonably stable framework governing its future operation. If, however, the sector is regarded as inherently problematic and therefore subject to continuing restrictions and uncertainty, the rationale for aggressively monetising its past becomes less clear.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an advocate at the Delhi High Court)</em></p>.<p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</p>