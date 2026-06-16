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Taxing yesterday, regulating tomorrow

Taxing yesterday, regulating tomorrow

The dispute arose from legislative efforts to bring online gaming involving stakes within the broader regulatory framework traditionally applicable to betting and gambling.
Debarshi Chakraborty
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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