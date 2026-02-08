Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Taxpayer and the missing trust: Can fairer rules help?

Taxpayer and the missing trust: Can fairer rules help?

India’s labour market remains dominated by informality. Millions earn low, irregular or seasonal incomes in agriculture, construction, small trade, and services.
TCA Ranganathan
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:46 IST
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 20:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionTaxPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us