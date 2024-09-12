Taylor Swift’s Harris endorsement turns tables on AI abusers

By Dave Lee

Whoever told a lie could get around the world before the truth had its boots on clearly didn’t envision the force of a megastar like Taylor Swift, who on Tuesday demonstrated that she could get ahead of any falsehood in an instant.

The singer’s blockbuster endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, posted immediately after Tuesday’s presidential debate, has ended speculation over whether the singer would publicly back the campaign.

It has also done another very important job. The 34-year-old fought back against a technology that had been used to mischaracterize her views — not to mention degrade and sexualize her — and turned its viral power back on those who cynically abused it.

Weeks earlier, former President Donald Trump had pushed AI-powered disinformation that suggested Swift and her fans, known as Swifties, were backing him in the November 5 election.

Contained in the post on his Truth Social site were several cheaply made fakes, the kind of material that is coming to be known as AI “slop” generated with minimal effort using any number of the powerful tools now available for free. The sole purpose of these images is to go viral on social media, truth be damned.

The Guardian reported that the fake endorsement was an idea drummed up by a “murky” right-wing non-profit. According to Swift, it was this act that prompted her to go public with her backing of the Harris campaign.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

We can only speculate about whether she would have publicly endorsed the ticket anyway. It doesn’t really matter. With 283 million Instagram followers, Swift has likely already reached a greater number of people with her endorsement than Trump did with the original offending post on Truth Social, which according to SimilarWeb saw a total of 16.5 million visits globally last month.

It has turned what had been an attempt to deceive a small number of gullible people into a calamitous own goal. Swift’s announcement has achieved global attention and swamped the internet.

Her previous political stances have prompted a rise in voter registration, primarily among young, typically Democrat voters. Even itchy-fingered Trump will surely now think twice about firing out posts with deep fakes or other AI-powered falsehoods in the future — lest he provoke someone else into publicly embarrassing him while holding a cute cat.