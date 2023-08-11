Teachers don't forget

P G Dwarkanath Sir, known simply as PGD, was our head master, and I couldn't believe he was on the other end speaking. I had met him briefly in Mysore soon after college and again at a funeral some years ago. But how was he able to recall the name of this average student and the song she sang more than four decades ago? I was completely stumped. He inquired about me and told me he was still associated with the institution and went to work there every day. We spoke about our other teachers and classmates who had made a name for themselves. He invited me to visit the school and mentioned that he was planning a get-together of old students. After some more pleasantries, the call ended.