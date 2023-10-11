Teachers without titles

“The world is filled with teachers. Every little creature in this universe teaches us something. You only have to be a good student,” says Art of living’s Sri Sri Ravishankar.
While commemorating our formal teachers every year on Sept 5 as Teachers’ Day, many of us sadly overlooked those on the sidelines of our life’s journey! And, there are ever too many! They are not always in flesh and llk.
Learning does not start with a formal school admission or end with a degree certificate. While both are needed to instil basic enlightenment and specific skill sets to earn a livelihood, much more is required to take lives forward. Learning is a continuous, life- long process.
Human offspring takes the longest to be independent. Compared to other species, human babies have to be nourished not only physically, but socially, spiritually, intellectually, and emotionally as well. Here is where and why informal teachers come into the picture.
Human mind is ever receptive and the World around ever changing. This need for information in keeping with changing circumstances and the consequent quest for teachers in different fields and aspects of life encompasses age, IQs, gender, and social standing. These teachers could be creatures, lower forms of life like plants, our own experiences or those of others, and lives--of oneself or those of others.
Many of the asanas (postures) in yoga simulate trees and animals as they are found to be soothing, stimulating or rejuvenating minds and bodies. Receptive, focussed minds and humility are the only factors needed here. Kudos to the senior citizens of the digital era picking up the nuances of modern technology from teachers decades younger defying age factor of both the teacher and the taught! Nature being the best architect, physician, artist and planner, her lap is a silent, subtle multi-disciplinary class room if only one cares to observe. Aren’t those saplings digging their roots into the soil and stretching and bending in search of sun and survival, lessons in finding opportunities?
Besides their religious relevance, scriptures have always been valued for moulding the pupil into a good individual. Look around you to find many more to draw inspiration from or hold your hand and salute them!