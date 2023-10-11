Teachers without titles

Many of the asanas (postures) in yoga simulate trees and animals as they are found to be soothing, stimulating or rejuvenating minds and bodies. Receptive, focussed minds and humility are the only factors needed here. Kudos to the senior citizens of the digital era picking up the nuances of modern technology from teachers decades younger defying age factor of both the teacher and the taught! Nature being the best architect, physician, artist and planner, her lap is a silent, subtle multi-disciplinary class room if only one cares to observe. Aren’t those saplings digging their roots into the soil and stretching and bending in search of sun and survival, lessons in finding opportunities?