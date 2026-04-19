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Tech denial strategy needs a rethink

Tech denial strategy needs a rethink

Export controls sometimes may inadvertently accelerate the very capability-building they were designed to prevent
Arindam Goswami
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:26 IST
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 19:26 IST
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