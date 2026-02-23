Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Tech leaders are all in on AI; the public, not so much

Tech leaders are all in on AI; the public, not so much

Tech leaders are beginning to worry about the public’s underwhelming enthusiasm for their plans to remake the world with artificial intelligence. Will that burst the bubble?
International New York Times
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 19:51 IST
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 19:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Artificial IntelligenceOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us