Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Tejas crash underlines high risks of display flying

Tejas crash underlines high risks of display flying

Air show displays involve unforgiving conditions; they are complex tasks that allow minimal leeway for recovery.
Gp Capt Anupam Banerjee (Retd)
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 20:03 IST
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 20:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
CrashOpinionCommentTejas

Follow us on :

Follow Us