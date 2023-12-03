Telangana | Congress’ victory a triumph of strategic campaigning, civil society activism

Campaign declarations focused on the concerns of the SC, the ST, and the OBC communities, outlining a comprehensive action plan for the upcoming year. During his election campaign meeting in Manthani, Rahul Gandhi committed to conducting a caste census in the state. He also promised to announce proportionate reservations for backward classes in education, employment, and local body elections.

Additionally, the party pledged to implement sub-categorisation for SCs and increase reservations for the STs by 12 per cent. Congress state chief Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of sub-categorisation for the STs, showcasing the party's commitment to addressing specific community needs.

Furthermore, the unity displayed within the party's leadership, a notable departure from recent years, has played a crucial role in this resurgence.

Civil society organisations such as Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, Rythu Swaraj Vedika, Telangana Jago, Telangana Jana Samati, Telangana People’s JAC, All India OBC Students Association, 26 Telangana BC deleted castes associations and other groups, under the leadership of Yogendra Yadav, Hargopal, Kodandaram, Akunuri Murali, Sukumar, Kiran Vissa, and others, have spearheaded movements against the KCR government.

These civil society organisations raised crucial issues concerning farmers, women, students, and youth. Independent media houses have emerged as a new alternative to media outlets supported by the KCR, providing a fresh perspective and an unbiased voice in the media landscape.

The Congress effectively garnered a significant portion of the anti-incumbency vote, while the BJP made strategic mistakes in the lead-up to the elections. The change in the state party president from Bandi Sanjay to Kishan Reddy has had a detrimental impact on the BJP, with many BC organisations opposing this decision. Dissent within the party leadership has also emerged due to the failure to take action against Rao’s daughter Kavita, in the Delhi liquor scam.

Over the past month, several leaders, including Viajyashanthi, Vivek Venkatswamy, and Kommati Reddy Rajgopal Reddy left the BJP to join the Congress. This shift reflected a weakening support base for the BJP.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) confined its influence to Hyderabad and supported the BRS in the rest of Telangana. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), led by R S Praveen Kumar, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have not made significant impacts on the elections.

In contrast, the Congress managed to secure support from parties like the Communist Party of India (CPI), YS Sharmila’s YSRTP, and Kodandaram’s Telangana Jana Samathi. This unconditional support from various political entities underscores Congress’ adept strategic political management, further solidifying its position in the political landscape.

The Congress’ adept strategic political management is reshaping the political landscape not only in Telangana but also across South India. Now the greatest task for the party is to choose an acceptable MLA as the Chief Minister and provide good governance and welfare schemes to Telangana.

G Kiran Kumar, a PhD research scholar at the Department of Political Science, University of Hyderabad, is National President, All India OBC Students Association.