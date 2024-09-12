Telegram CEO’s arrest smacks of empty posturing

By Noah Feldman

The arrest in France of Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has brought into sharp focus one of the major conflicts of our age. On one hand, we want privacy in our digital lives, which is why we like the kind of end-to-end encryption Telegram promises. On the other, we want the government to be able to stamp out repugnant online activities — like child pornography or terrorist plotting. The reality is that we can’t have our cake and eat it, too.

In August, Durov was charged with complicity in crimes taking place on the app, including distributing child pornography, drug trafficking and selling hacking software, as well as with refusing to cooperate with French authorities’ investigations. In a public statement, Durov insisted he has aided investigators, that the app moderates content as best it can, and that if “we can’t agree with a country’s regulator on the right balance between privacy and security … we are ready to leave that country.”

The tradeoffs between privacy and safety are real. Recognising that makes hard policy choices inevitable. But we haven’t made those choices yet — not the European Union, where Durov was arrested, nor the US. Until we do, arresting the CEOs is little more than a misguided, symbolic move. Criminal arrest should be reserved for people who have violated clearly established law, not entrepreneurs providing the public with products we aren’t exactly sure we want to allow.

A bit over a decade old, Telegram has almost a billion monthly users worldwide. It seems probably that many of them started using the app for the same reason: privacy that’s supposed to be superior to that offered by other messaging platforms.

Privacy can function as a form of subtle resistance to powerful forces, whether corporate or governmental. Saying you don’t want anyone listening in can be a way of asserting sovereignty over some corner of one’s life. (It’s likely not a coincidence that Durov and his co-founder brother are Russian exiles, members of a culture thoroughly accustomed to pervasive government surveillance.)

Privacy is also an aspect of human dignity. In nearly all cultures on earth, people choose to protect some parts of their bodies or some of their activities from others’ prying eyes. Cultures differ on what should be private, but that variation is secondary to the basic impulse that some aspects of the self aren’t for public consumption.

Such points often get quickly shoved aside when the conversation turns to safety — particularly when a crime is one we have deemed utterly reprehensible.

Online as in real life, the better the surveillance, the greater the safety. Conversely, the more privacy, the more risk of a crime going undetected. The only difference between the physical and digital spheres is that in the former, most societies have developed fairly stable beliefs about the right balance between privacy and safety, beliefs long enshrined in law. Online, we’re still figuring it out — and we want to have it both ways.

The real question about apps like Telegram, then, is pretty simple: Do we want there to be spaces where people can genuinely evade surveillance? Or do we think that the benefits aren’t worth the inevitable costs, which is that some people will take advantage of digital privacy to commit crimes we rightly abhor?