Telltale Tel-Aviv

How does terrorism originate? For the last 15 years or so, I have been giving lectures on terrorism to students of journalism at a reputed training institute in Mumbai. The most difficult part of the subject is to explain the paradoxes in its history, which often defy logic. For example, President Ronald Reagan told Americans in a radio address in May 1986 that effective anti-terrorist action was “thwarted by the claim that -- as the quip goes –- ‘One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter’.’’ He added that freedom fighters did not need to terrorise a population into submission. What he said was true of India which won freedom under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership without violence.