Temper your temper

If one were to observe the relevance of controlling the senses, to avoid that which is of little value, let’s say, an ill-tempered mind or a grasping greedy heart. Rituals see within them a sedate pace, a way, a means of tutoring the young into a life of discipline and abstinence.
At this juncture, let’s take a leaf from the Ramayana and peruse the quality of level headedness. Only recall Sage Viswamitra. As a King, he coveted Sage Vashishta’s sacred cow. Time and again he attempted to wrest it away by force. But every time he did penance and gained superior powers he lost them by letting his temper ride high. Finally, he exercised supreme self-control and became, like Sage Vashishta, a Brahmarishi. This incident teaches us a lot about the value of self-control. When anyone lets go, and lets his temper ride high he hurts others but most of all he hurts himself; he is shamed in front of the Divine as much as in front of his conscience.
In a parallel vein, consider this parable to her followers whom the Mother often addressed affectionately as her children. One day, Lord Mohammed visited Paradise. Once there, he saw great palaces built on a height overlooking the entire countryside. Curious to know whom they belonged to, He queried Gabriel. The angel replied that they were meant for those who control their anger and know how to forgive their offences.
A mind at peace is likewise like a palace. The thoughts are like the dwelling place that one can, if one chooses, make clean, sweet, and serene, full of harmonious notes; but equally one can also make it into a dark and dreadful lair filled with mournful sounds and discordant cries.
To bolster this line of reasoning, mull over this thought put forward by Sri Tiruvalluvar. According to him, self- control guards one against pride and anger. Want of it will push one into utter darkness.
Likewise, according to the Upanishads, the Lord of Death, Yama, tells young Nachiketa that the journey of life can be safely completed and the Supreme world of Vishnu reached only if one can keeps a watchful control over the senses.
One may well wind up here with the narration by Abu Huraira , Allah’s Messenger, in the Quran who said that the strong one is not the one who overcomes other people by his strength ,but one who controls himself while in anger. Perhaps that says it best…