Temper your temper

At this juncture, let’s take a leaf from the Ramayana and peruse the quality of level headedness. Only recall Sage Viswamitra. As a King, he coveted Sage Vashishta’s sacred cow. Time and again he attempted to wrest it away by force. But every time he did penance and gained superior powers he lost them by letting his temper ride high. Finally, he exercised supreme self-control and became, like Sage Vashishta, a Brahmarishi. This incident teaches us a lot about the value of self-control. When anyone lets go, and lets his temper ride high he hurts others but most of all he hurts himself; he is shamed in front of the Divine as much as in front of his conscience.