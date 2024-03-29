Terrorism casts its ominous shadow yet again

Terrorism is back in full force worldwide after a period when it appeared to have receded.

The concert hall attack in Moscow on March 22, in which 139 people died and 180 injured at the last count, has dramatically brought terrorist images into homes everywhere through wall-to-wall television coverage of the tragedy. For almost 20 years, Russia has been largely spared of terrorist acts, contained by President Vladimir Putin’s no-holds-barred crackdowns on all forms of violence and extremism. The last such heinous attack in Russia was on September 1, 2004, when Chechen suicide attackers took 1,100 people hostage, including 777 children, at a school in Beslan. This terrorist outrage ended with 334 deaths, 186 of them children.

Six months ago, the world woke up on October 7 to images of Israel’s illusory security collapsing with 1,200 deaths and over 250 people being taken hostage in coordinated Hamas attacks inside the Jewish State.

Within hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was “deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel.” Since then, India has balanced that initial tweet by not designating Hamas as a terrorist organisation. But in a world deeply polarised by sympathy for long-occupied Palestine and anti-Semitism, large sections of opinion worldwide consider the October 7 incidents as a dangerous resurgence of terrorism.

Many will argue that it was a false comfort that terrorism had receded. Because the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been the dominant theme in international political discourse since February 2022, other issues have been buried under the carpet for some time. It is an argument which has considerable validity.

Equally logical is the reasoning that Israel’s excessive response to the Hamas attack — and actions that are seemingly short on strategy but concentrating on mindless revenge — has given a shot in the arm for terrorist recruitment on a global scale. It may have created fertile ground for extremist violence for many years to come.