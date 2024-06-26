Testing fiasco calls for radical reform

Firstly, it shows that you can’t get admission by influencing the director. Secondly nobody in the ‘system’ even thinks of calling and using influence. Whether it is ministers, industrialists, politicians or elites, getting IIT admission by any other means apart from an entrance exam was unthinkable.

This was simply an unwritten rule, or a norm, that had been implicitly codified over the years. And everyone abided by it. This norm endured because of the trust in the sanctity of the joint entrance exam, and because its integrity was inviolate. In fact, other institutions such as the regional engineering colleges piggy-backed their admission systems on the JEE ranking because of its integrity. Such a system lasted for about four decades when there were only five IITs, and the number of admissions as well as applicants was manageable, and the exam was administered end-to-end by the IITs themselves by rotation.