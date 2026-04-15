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Testing times: AI in the classroom

Testing times: AI in the classroom

Higher education assessment models must foster critical thinking and align learning with real-world demands
Shilpi Banerjee
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:01 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:01 IST
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