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Text vs Context: A complex case of judicial precedents

Text vs Context: A complex case of judicial precedents

On any given day, benches of different sizes consisting of two, three, five or more judges decide on a variety of cases, making judicial discipline regarding precedents even more crucial.
Nigam Nuggehalli
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 19:32 IST
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Nigam Nuggehalli is a law professor who thinks that the law is too important to be left to the lawyersnsnigam@gmail.com
Nigam Nuggehalli is a law professor who thinks that the law is too important to be left to the lawyersnsnigam@gmail.com
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