Text vs Context: A complex case of judicial precedents

<p>Every law student in India is required to study a course in legal philosophy that explores arcane issues such as the nature of rules and the open-endedness of the law. The fact that law students must mandatorily study legal philosophy is itself surprising for a profession that prides itself on its practicality. Bus drivers don’t bother with the philosophy of bus driving, and plumbers don’t bother with the philosophy of plumbing, but lawyers do. Why so? Because legal practice is prone to concepts that invite philosophical analysis. Perhaps in no other discipline are philosophical matters so central and yet so controversial. One such issue involves precedent, which came to the fore in the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi v. National Investigation Agency, Jammu.</p>.<p>In Syed Andrabi, a two-judge bench ruled on bail applications in a UAPA (Unlawful Activities [Prevention] Act) case and stated that it had reservations about a recent decision of a coordinate bench (i.e., a bench of the same size) in Gulfisha Fatima vs. State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) that denied bail in a similar UAPA case. I want to comment on this case from the point of the doctrine of precedent and judicial discipline, something the public outside of the law is somewhat aware of and yet has not completely come to terms with. This is not surprising, for lawyers, law professors, and judges struggle with these concepts as well.</p>.<p>In every legal system, the concept of stare decisis is critical: a court must follow its previous decisions, or precedents. Stare decisis brings stability to the legal system and makes the law predictable for citizens. A less-understood but equally important justification for stare decisis is that it ensures fairness; the citizens are assured the law will treat them the same way others in similar situations were treated before.</p>.<p>But here’s the problem with precedent. It’s really difficult to know what it means to follow a previous decision. To address the issue of following precedent, the law has come up with more Latin words: ratio decidendi and obiter dicta. Ratio decidendi is the court’s ruling that needs to be followed; every other observation of the court is merely obiter dicta, something that’s peripheral to the main ruling and need not be followed. It is notoriously difficult to discern a case’s ratio decidendi, as no case comes with a ready-made ratio; it has to be extracted from the case by lawyers through a careful review of the facts and the law applied.</p>.The discipline of judicial disagreement.<p>In Syed Andrabi, the Supreme Court stated that on the issue of bail in UAPA cases, the binding precedent was Union of India vs. K A Najeeb, a 2021 decision. Najeeb was decided by a three-judge bench and therefore, a larger bench decision that bound the two-judge bench in Syed Andrabi. In Najeeb, the Court opined that if the accused had already been subject to a long incarceration and it was likely that a timely trial was not possible, then ordinarily, bail should be granted. In Syed Andrabi, the Court followed Najeeb and then went one step further: it expressed reservations about a coordinate two-judge bench decision in Gulfisha Fatima, in which, faced with a similar UAPA case of long incarceration, the Court refused to grant bail.</p>.<p>The inference we derive from a reading of Syed Andrabi is that the bench in Gulfisha Fatima did not follow the precedent available to it. However, this is a highly fact-specific exercise because everything turns on whether the situation in Gulfisha Fatima was “ordinary” or not, and whether the circumstances’ ‘extraordinariness’ was significant enough to outweigh long incarceration and trial delays when deciding to grant bail. The bench that decided Gulfisha Fatima referred to Najeeb, but believed it was not dealing with an ordinary situation. The matter has been referred to a larger bench to clarify the impact of the Najeeb decision, although one wonders what clarification is required since both benches opine that they were being faithful to the Najeeb decision.</p>.<p>Following precedents, therefore, is not as easy as it appears because subsequent cases can have multiple ways of understanding what needs to be followed. Precedents matter more in the Supreme Court of India because, unlike the highest courts of other countries, it does not speak univocally. On any given day, benches of different sizes consisting of two, three, five or more judges decide on a variety of cases, making judicial discipline regarding precedents even more crucial. Extracting precedents from case law is an exercise in legal philosophy, but it also has grave practical consequences: citizens’ lives and liberty depend on it. But one must not be surprised or dismayed that following precedent is such a complicated business. We must expect that legal decisions only reflect the complications of real life.</p>.<p>The writer is a law professor who thinks that the law is too important to be left to the lawyers.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>