That holy city which never unites

The shift from polytheism to monotheism first happened in the Fertile Crescent (modern Iraq) watered by the rivers Tigris and Euphrates. Many cities emerged here taking advantage of the agricultural revolution. Each city had its own god. In fact, there were multiple gods in multiple neighbourhoods. And the alpha communities with their alpha god dominated the pantheon. When wars were fought between cities, the victorious city ensured its god became the ruler god of the conquered cities. This continued for thousands of years with various gods negotiating powers with other cities, until the idea of one god gained popularity in Persia. Exiled Israeli tribes displaced from their homeland were so inspired by this idea that they came up with stories that we now read in the Old Testament (Jewish Bible). Some spoke of Abraham who came from Mesopotamia, and others spoke of Moses who came from Egypt. Stories of great kings like David and Solomon were added later. None of these have any archeological basis but play a powerful role in the mythology.