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The 1/100th company: AI and shrinking workforce

The 1/100th company: AI and shrinking workforce

Can a company that employs ten thousand people today operate with just a hundred tomorrow? In several industries, this is no longer a speculative question.
Gopichand Katragadda
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:34 IST
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