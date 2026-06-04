The AI divide: Why learners will ace the race

<p>A deep study of technology cycles over the past thirty years teaches you one thing. Every wave arrives with the same script. First come the breathless predictions of mass extinction. Then the counterargument that nothing will really change. Then, quietly, the actual story emerges in the numbers. This version is almost never the one anyone was yelling about.</p>.AI can complement education, not replace it.<p>The panic merchants are wrong. So are the dismissers. What is actually happening is more structurally interesting than either side admits. This is a story about competitive moats, and moats are not about who has the newest tool. They are about who knows how to use it.</p>.<p>Look at what the market is signaling right now in American software. Salesforce, Intuit, and Adobe are way below their peak. The headline writers call this AI disruption. But markets are not monolithic, and they are not always right, especially in the short term. Look closer at what these companies own. Salesforce holds relationship data across more than 150,000 enterprise customers. Intuit has embedded AI agents into TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Credit Karma through a direct partnership with Anthropic. Adobe is weaving generative and agentic AI into workflows that creative teams at Fortune 500 companies depend on daily. These are not companies waiting to be disrupted. These are companies with distribution, lock-in, proprietary data, and operational depth. The market is mispricing them because it is confusing narrative with structure.</p>.<p>The internet was supposed to kill retail incumbents in 1999. The ones with real customer relationships and infrastructure adapted and grew. AI is setting up identically. When a company with a deep data moat deploys AI, the returns start to compound. Better data produces better outputs, and thus, better experiences that generate more data. That is a flywheel, and the gap between firms that have it spinning and firms that do not is widening pretty fast.</p>.<p>India tells a sharper version of this story. NASSCOM puts the Indian IT workforce at over five million people, generating north of $245 billion in revenue. That does not vanish overnight. But the internal sorting is accelerating fast. TCS, Infosys, and Wipro are also embedding AI into delivery and talent development in ways that are quietly redefining what a billable hour means.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, ICICI and HDFC are running credit-scoring and fraud detection at a scale that would have needed armies of analysts five years ago. The firms treating AI as a marketing slide are getting commoditised in real time. The Reserve Bank of India tracked digital lending crossing $270 billion in 2023, driven heavily by AI-enabled risk models. The banks deploying this well are not firing people wholesale. They are moving talent up the value chain while serving multiples more customers at lower marginal cost. That is a structural advantage that compounds. The laggards are not losing gradually. They are losing ground at speed.</p>.<p><strong>The adaptability metric</strong></p>.<p>Goldman Sachs estimates generative AI could add 7% to global GDP over a decade. McKinsey puts the potential India-specific gain at $1.2 to $1.5 trillion by 2030. These are not small numbers, and they are not evenly distributed. The gains flow to firms with customer trust, data depth, and the operational discipline to integrate AI into real workflows rather than bolt it on as a feature. The World Economic Forum's 2023 Future of Jobs Report is worth reading in full. Yes, 85 million jobs were potentially displaced by 2025. But 97 million new roles could be created. The net is a transformation with a brutal sorting mechanism.</p>.<p>That sorting mechanism is the real story. In American healthcare, AI is helping radiologists process scans faster and with greater accuracy, not replacing the radiologist. The American College of Radiology has been clear about this. AI augments diagnosis, reduces burnout, and improves throughput. The radiologist who uses AI well becomes more valuable. The practice that integrates AI into its workflow grows capacity without growing headcount proportionally. In US logistics, UPS and FedEx are running AI across route optimisation, delay prediction, and fuel efficiency. The common element here is smarter operations, not mass layoffs.</p>.<p>An OECD study captured something important here. Workers in firms actively deploying AI report higher productivity and job satisfaction. Meanwhile, in firms resisting or simply ignoring AI, workers report stagnation and higher anxiety. The divide is not humans versus machines; it is humans plus machines. It is prepared organisations versus unprepared ones.</p>.<p>Social media trained us to surrender attention. GenAI is training us to surrender cognition. The person who asks AI for an answer without understanding the question is not becoming more productive but more dependent. And dependence at scale is a vulnerability that never shows up in earnings calls. The firms that win with AI are training humans who use it as a force multiplier on genuine thinking, not a substitute for it. History is clear on what happens to the unprepared. They do not get replaced by technology but by a competitor who figured out how to use it first. The tool is not the disruption. The execution gap is.</p>.<p>Companies with real data foundations, genuine customer relationships, and the operational rigour to integrate AI at scale will use this moment to widen their lead by years. Workers who develop genuine fluency with AI will find their value going up, not down. Firms and individuals who treat AI as either an existential threat or an overhyped distraction will find themselves on the wrong side of a divide that is not going to close. History has taught us one simple thing: technology is never the whole story. The story is always about who learns fastest.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is visiting faculty at Costello Business School, George Mason University, US)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>