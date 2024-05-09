The AI sisterhood

In just an hour, she had a comic book of 15 pages titled Kinu’s Big Sister Quest as a high-resolution pdf file. The result was stupendous, with beautifully illustrated graphics peppered with flora, fauna, and frills. The central theme of the story is about 3-year-old Kinu’s quest for knowledge about being a big sister. She is very fond of the outdoors and gardens, collects pebbles and leaves, and chirps along with the birds. Thus, Kinu carries her favourite maple leaf as a lucky charm and goes around asking an owl, her favourite dog, a unicorn, her nanny, her dance teacher, and the flower lady about what it takes to be a big sister. From them, she learns that she should and would be the light and joy of her little sister, bringing warmth, love, sharing, and caring. My favourite part is when the flower lady tells Kinu that she will be to her little sister what the sun is to the sunflowers. At the end of the day, Kinu goes to sleep, dreaming about all her encounters of the day.