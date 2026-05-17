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The American dream is changing

The American dream is changing

For decades, many people from across the developing world have striven to immigrate to the US to pursue their economic dreams. But truth be told, that logic is weakening.
Mohamed Zeeshan
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:35 IST
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 19:35 IST
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