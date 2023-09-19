The army's leader-manager binary

This is in line with the standards of leadership of Chinar Corps set by its corps commander at the start of the Kashmir insurgency. The commander is reputed to have led a house-clearing drill to take down holed-up terrorists. While doing so a grenade splinter scraped past his head. When asked by the then Army Chief why he was so foolhardy, he replied, that since he was the seniormost present he was the leader on the spot and could hardly order people into harm’s way without himself stepping up. The Chief let him off by saying he’ll sack him next time, if he survived.

Manpreet Singh was only trying to fix the terrorists in place before taking them out. In the circumstance of fleeing terrorists, it is beholden on those closest to the scene to shadow and fix them, lest they disappear to cause greater harm later. Besides, there is a reputational cost to allowing terrorists to get away.