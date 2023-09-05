The art of teaching

If I was bad at physics and chemistry, I was worse at math. Mrs Nafde tried to get me to grasp it. I owe her a debt of gratitude. When I entered class 10, she urged me to leave the science stream (where I had struggled all through class 9) and encouraged me to begin afresh with the arts stream. I had some catching up to do, but since I was studying subjects that suited me, the rest of my time at school proved to be the best of my time at school!