The bewitching bindi

In 1993, Steven Spielberg released his movie Jurassic Park, which, with its story of dinosaurs and their cloning, captured the imagination of every child on earth. During this period, I had a classmate whose father frequently travelled to metros. One day, the classmate came to school with an excitement she was barely able to conceal. She opened her knapsack, and what spilled out was a strip of bindis in the form of Tyrannosaurus, Spinosaurus, Velociraptor, and every other kind of dinosaur that had been depicted in Jurassic Park! Egged on by our encouragement, the girl was emboldened enough to start wearing her dinosaur bindis to school with our uniform until she was caught during the school assembly and reminded that she was a student, not a fashion icon. We didn’t see our friend in her dinosaur bindis ever again.