The Bharat Jodo factor

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was the Congress Party’s ambitious attempt to reach the last man in India and reassure him that he is not forgotten. In September 2022, Rahul Gandhi began BJY on foot across the length of India wearing a white t-shirt and a smile—the smile that was mirrored in the faces of those who joined him on the way. Walking with him were people from all walks of life—farmers, labourers, students, entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, professionals, social media influencers, journalists, etc. One look at any drone image is enough to see that BJY was essentially India on the move. The idea was to meet people, listen to their stories, understand their struggles, and share their joys. Each step of the 4,500 odd kilometres was a testament to India’s will to unite. Some wrote about it, most did not. Many marvelled at his grit for leading such a mammoth procession for five months without allowing the regime in power to stop the Juggernaut. Sometime after the first week, the yatra took the form of a breeze, a fragrance, or a song that can’t really be arrested. Those who walked would leave early in the morning with blisters on their feet and joy in their hearts, only to reach their next destination just as the birds returned to their nests. The routine remained the same—the birds and their trees kept changing. The great Indian landscapes welcomed us with sunshine, rain, snow, thunder, and starry nights.
Every day, we saw people wait for Rahul Gandhi on the streets. They would unflinchingly walk into the circle of security personnel bearing a book, a photo, or a garland and the same smile, which they were sure to see on his face when they finally reached him. There were tears, too. When they shared their pains with him, the words were few, for they knew that he was no stranger to pain. In their outstretched arms, I saw respect not just for a leader but for a man who had embraced suffering just to be close to them. There is something about suffering, especially seeing someone suffer for you—you feel a sudden ease in your own pain and a sense of responsibility towards the person suffering. That sense of responsibility is what made them vote to save the Constitution this time.
Every tear he wiped and every hand he held left an impression on his heart and kept him going. Within the next year, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra started from Manipur. This time, it served as a launching pad for the Congress Party’s election campaign. The idea was to give voice to those who have suffered injustices. And really, who hasn’t faced injustice? The caste census resonated with people, and the Nyay element appealed to women, unemployed youth, farmers, workers, and MSMEs. Again, after 3 months on the road, there was a certain sense of homelessness, which was not about misery but about patriotism because you felt that the whole of India was your home. There was a sense of belonging wherever you went. Even amidst the violence in Manipur, BJNY felt protected by the spirit of India. We also got a chance to meet and hug our own regional party cadres. They got to spend quality time with their leader and exchange ideas for the upcoming elections. Many candidates’ fates must’ve been discussed and sealed. Plus, there was participation from other opposition parties. They got a chance to experience the strength and dynamics of the Congress firsthand. It gave the I.N.D.I.A alliance a more real dimension—a far more tangible, workable connection.
It was heartening to meet pukka Congressi families in remote parts of Nagaland or Jharkhand. They freely admitted that a moat had developed between the party and the people over the decades, which was being bridged by the Yatras. Positive words of encouragement could be felt hanging from the trees as the fruits of labour of those who walked the Yatras. Rahul Gandhi, even while sitting in the red jeep, the yatra bus, or a ferry across the Brahmaputra, looked straight into the eyes of the people and made sincere, silent promises that were received with affection and trust.
The Lok Sabha results are less about victory and more about faith and love. BJY and BJNY resulted in a more loving, united, and accepting India. The two yatras created an India that is poised to defeat hate one step at a time—each step a tryst with destiny, an acknowledgement of the real Indian identity.
At the BJNY finale in Chaitya Bhoomi, as the preamble to the Constitution was being read, the writing on the wall was clear: He did it! We did it—all of us, the voters, the workers, the farmers, the optimists, together with the dreading pessimists. The yatra, the long pilgrimage of pain and joy, has no substitute, neither in politics nor in life. Every pebble that graces the sole of your feet delivers a unique learning experience that nothing else can. And those pebbles have paved a new way for us.
(The writer is an author, political worker, and one of the organisers of BJY and BJNY and academic advisor, John Cabot University, Rome)