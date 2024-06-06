The Bharat Jodo factor

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was the Congress Party’s ambitious attempt to reach the last man in India and reassure him that he is not forgotten. In September 2022, Rahul Gandhi began BJY on foot across the length of India wearing a white t-shirt and a smile—the smile that was mirrored in the faces of those who joined him on the way. Walking with him were people from all walks of life—farmers, labourers, students, entrepreneurs, politicians, artists, professionals, social media influencers, journalists, etc. One look at any drone image is enough to see that BJY was essentially India on the move. The idea was to meet people, listen to their stories, understand their struggles, and share their joys. Each step of the 4,500 odd kilometres was a testament to India’s will to unite. Some wrote about it, most did not. Many marvelled at his grit for leading such a mammoth procession for five months without allowing the regime in power to stop the Juggernaut. Sometime after the first week, the yatra took the form of a breeze, a fragrance, or a song that can’t really be arrested. Those who walked would leave early in the morning with blisters on their feet and joy in their hearts, only to reach their next destination just as the birds returned to their nests. The routine remained the same—the birds and their trees kept changing. The great Indian landscapes welcomed us with sunshine, rain, snow, thunder, and starry nights.