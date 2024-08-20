The blessings of nature

The natural world has blessed us with abundant gifts, yet we often take them for granted. The essence of life - air, water, food, and shelter - are all provided by the universe, operating on a sacred principle of reciprocity. Our lungs breathe in oxygen, sustaining us, while food nourishes our bodies and water quenches our thirst. Shelter protects us from the elements, a reminder of the safety and security we seek. The consumption of water by the persons and creatures makes the digestive system in them to work smoothly.
The creatures stated here find their own suitable living places as accommodation centres for carrying out their daily activities. In this way all creatures and human beings in this universe are enjoying the gifts voluntarily offered, by the nature.
Humans and animals cannot escape the fury of nature and experiencing, unfavourable weather conditions during different seasons of the year.
As we navigate life’s journey, we face challenges and discomforts, just as we experience joy and wonder. We may try to resist or cope with difficult situations, but ultimately, we must surrender to the natural flow of life. Earthquakes, tsunamis, and storms remind us of the awe-inspiring power of nature, humbling us and inviting us to revere the mysteries of the universe.
The fury of Nature is exhibited in several forms in the universe.
Earthquakes cause disasters leading to loss of lives and properties. But a positive mindset and intention to thrive in life contribute to alleviating our sufferings.
The human mind learns to adapt. In Japan, buildings are constructed using technology to avoid destruction during earthquakes.
Despite these unfavourable and unpleasant situations that the Nature throws at us, people have developed resilience, which again is a blessing of nature. The pleasant, enjoyable and memorable life-giving energy granted by the nature to humans empower us to tolerate the suffering. In this way, the nature has demonstrated that it has bestowed more, pleasant circumstances than unhappy occasions.