The blessings of nature

The natural world has blessed us with abundant gifts, yet we often take them for granted. The essence of life - air, water, food, and shelter - are all provided by the universe, operating on a sacred principle of reciprocity. Our lungs breathe in oxygen, sustaining us, while food nourishes our bodies and water quenches our thirst. Shelter protects us from the elements, a reminder of the safety and security we seek. The consumption of water by the persons and creatures makes the digestive system in them to work smoothly.