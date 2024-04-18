The blue-tick storytellers

That famous app that hangs your social life on two bright blue tick-marks came handy like never before. I started exchanging simpler details of my day over voice notes with a few friends, some even time-zones away from me. It was quick and easy. The best part was, I didn’t have to see the phone ringing because I had no patience for untimely calls. But this was a different. When my child takes a nap, I make a cup of coffee for myself, exhausted after 4-5 hours of constantly being with her. Then, I sit down and press play. There’s a whole conversation right there; almost like a podcast. Even better, because I can send a reply and I know I will be heard.