The BNS: A missed opportunity for gender inclusivity and LGBTQ+ rights

For instance, the definition of rape under Clause 63 could have been broadened by simply modifying the term “woman” to encompass victims of any gender, thereby extending protection to transgender individuals who possess male/female sex organs, as well as men who have been victims of sexual assault by other men. Alternatively, the post-Navtej Section 377 of IPC, which criminalised bestiality, non-consensual sex between men, and other forms of ‘unnatural sex’ involving children, could have been retained with language modifications to explicitly include safeguards against sexual offences that affect LGBTQ+ individuals, animals, children, and others in ways not covered by the rest of the BNS. Such an amendment would not only have ensured the BNS’s true inclusivity concerning sexual violence faced by LGBTQ+ individuals and others but also remained faithful to the ethos and spirit of the progressive realisation of rights doctrine.