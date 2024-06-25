The book dividend

Was there ever an era when adults didn’t lament, ‘children have stopped reading books’? Nostalgia is usually amnesia; there was never a golden age when all children read books. Mass literacy is a recent global phenomenon, and the motivation to read books is even more recent.

Reading is the differentiator that children need in our 10+2+3+2 education system, designed for a world of work without artificial intelligence. The challenges to children reading books are many: assessments prioritising writing, overstuffed school timetables, and digital distractions. Children start to resist reading anything beyond textbooks as early as Class 1 or 2, and then entirely by Class 3 or 4. But the case for reading books is strong, loud, and clear.