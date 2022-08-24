The boycott diary, and who will shut it?

In the last few weeks, we have seen an interesting trend. Not a new one, mind you. From boycotting products for flimsy reasons, now big-budget movies are under attack. Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan and the latest, Tapasee Pannu's Dobara. The reason: Well, more or less the same.

Khan allegedly insulted Hindu deities in PK (2014) besides making 'anti-national' comments a year later, sharing then-wife Kiran Rao's concern over growing intolerance in the country. Twitterati also have their axe to grind with the largely 'patriotic' Kumar. They found the title of one of his previous movies, and the tagline of an upcoming one, 'offensive'. And Pannu is on the list as well for speaking her mind, and Anurag Kashyap being the director of her film doesn't help, either. Some are hinting her film is faring badly because 'she asked for it'. News: The boycott brigade has drawn up a long target list for the coming months, including Shahrukh Khan's Pathan.

There are mixed reviews of the three films currently showing in cinema halls. Bringing audiences back to cinema halls may be a tall order after two years of a pandemic when OTT was the go-to medium for entertainment. Audiences will need more than just a story, perhaps larger-than-life special effects may finally draw them out.

But what is interesting is that the 'boycott gang' has been quick to take the credit for the films' poor show, with some even fearing that 'if these movies get bad reviews, they would be deprived of that credit'. They want to prove that 'they' and 'only they' managed to sink these movies, not the films' intrinsic flaws. And more importantly, they want to instil the fear in Bollywood that unless they fall in line (which may mean anything), their movies will be wrecked at the box office too.

Some so-called trade experts have also gone ahead and given similar views – after all, the actors have become world famous and made millions because of the audience, is their argument. They're implying that script, direction, performance etc., doesn't matter, these actors/directors can't monetise their talent if they don't bow to the whims of the day. That they should abstain from commenting on anything at all during their lifetime (except, perhaps, how good the film is), or their projects will bear the brunt.

Contrast this with Hollywood, where Meryl Streep, Robert DeNiro, Mel Gibson, George Clooney and many others have spoken out openly against politicians and their policies and made movies that may have 'offended' quite a few. And received good/bad reviews for their performances, some even being junked in the 'Razzies'. But the best part: No one boycotts them for their views.

In India, Bollywood, where stars earlier made snide remarks on rising fuel prices, among other issues, has mostly fallen silent. Today, they dare not question the government or its policies. And how dare they even hint at intolerance? Yet, they will be hauled up for statements or movies made years ago. There are websites and Twitter handles which dedicate themselves to this skulduggery. Rising unemployment, anyone? And television anchors who find it easy to fill their prime-time slots by giving importance to such trolls.

Strangely, over the years, actors have had to bear the entire burden of social morality. We have often heard parents lamenting that their children took to smoking/drinking because they saw some actors doing so, that too, in a film. The counter question: The same stars are also in great physical shape, get up early and exercise. Why don't their children emulate that regime too? The problem is with gaslighting actors for their success. 'Since you have got our love and adulation, now you should follow the boundaries we set for you'.

In fact, in Hollywood, several actors/musicians have served jail terms or done community service after being found guilty of minor and major offences. Yet, people don't judge them for their political or religious beliefs.

The more important part is this: The people who need to be held accountable – the politicians – get a free pass. Whereas we, actually, give our precious vote – the backbone of any democracy – to them. Whether it is on the basis of performance, religion, caste or anything else, we give them the power over our lives. But their accountability is negligible. Today, a politician elected on a party's symbol/ticket can freely join another party. Isn't it the misuse of the voter's trust? But how many voters ask such questions to politicians?

The tragedy lies there. We are willing to give our vote to someone who may shift loyalties or may not provide us with the employment, schools, colleges, industries and development that we desperately need, and more importantly, what they promised during their election campaigns. But we will still vote for them, again and again.

When questioned, justifications like 'there is no other option' or 'he/she couldn't do it this time, but he/she surely will do it next time' or 'we are doing better than the world' will fly thick and fast. Our kindness towards our politicians is quite baffling sometimes because they are the ones who need to be told – 'You have our trust and votes, now you need to make this village, city, state and country better'. Instead, the voters allow themselves to get gaslighted and find excuses for electing and re-electing them.

It would do well to remember that our movies have not let us down in the past. The 1975 classic Aandhi, and its famous song – Salaam kijiye aali janab aaye hain, Ye paanch saalo kaa dene hisaab aaye hain is a great example. The film was promptly banned by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, only to be released later on the state-run Doordarshan by the Janata Dal government that followed.

Today, there are few directors, actors or producers, if any, who will dare make such a powerful movie. But they have to be held accountable for every breath they take, every statement they make. Ironic. Oh my God!

(Joydeep Ghosh is a senior journalist)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.