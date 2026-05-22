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The burden of borrowed expectations

A mother’s fear of scarcity gets transmuted into an urgency around money which the child internalises as her own personality.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 22:37 IST
OpinionOasisPanoramamotherburden of culture

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