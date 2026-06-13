The burden of digital memory

<p>Recently, the Delhi High Court declared the right to be forgotten (RTBF) as an essential aspect of the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution, while granting relief to 35 petitioners. The Court’s judgment is a sombre reminder that though human memory is fickle, the internet makes humans incapable of forgetting the past.</p>.<p>The judgment comes as the Supreme Court prepares to decide whether the RTBF is a constitutional right, particularly concerning the publication of court proceedings—a question also before the High Court. Notably, the question of RTBF can arise in varied contexts; for example, a person may claim RTBF against an online news portal that continues to feature them in a 10-year-old video in an inebriated state. This contextual nature of RTBF makes it a complex right that must balance privacy, free speech, access to information, and open justice.</p>.<p>While the current judicial determination in the Laksh Vir case only concerns RTBF regarding open justice, a conclusive judicial determination about the right must be made for a plethora of reasons. First, it is presently unclear if RTBF is automatically a constitutional right by virtue of the Puttaswamy judgment, since RTBF was not recognised as being within the fold of privacy. However, Puttaswamy has been cited before various courts to claim RTBF, leading to confusion on whether RTBF is a constitutional right or a statutory right.</p>.Mere charges can't convert personal data to public information: Karnataka High Court.<p>Second, in the absence of judicial determination, even the statute, i.e., the DPDP Act, does not provide sufficient clarity. The Act, as per the application clause, does not extend to personal data disclosed under any legal obligation. This raises the question of whether litigants denounce the application of the Act since they are required to submit vital information on their matter under the Code of Civil Procedure and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Furthermore, the Act, as per Section 8(7), uses the phrase ‘erase’, and in the case of non-consensual processing, mandates that the data be erased when the purpose of using that data is achieved.</p>.<p>Significant concerns emerge from this issue. The Act does not mention alternative ways of protecting personal identity, such as masking or de-indexing, which leads to the possibility of claiming full erasure as per the Act and not permitting data retention while ensuring anonymity and privacy. The other issue is that neither the DPDP Rules nor the Act specify the grounds on which RTBF can be claimed. Both treat requests for erasure as a right when an entity has retained personal data beyond the statutorily specified time limit or beyond the purpose for which it was required. The DPDP Act, therefore, does not incorporate RTBF in the conventional sense that caters to the rights to dignity, privacy, and reputation.</p>.<p><strong>Constraints and missing links</strong></p>.<p>Though the Supreme Court and the high courts are courts of record, there have been statutory exceptions to the publication of court proceedings, such as family disputes or sexual offences. One may question the rationale behind these exceptions and if the same can be invoked for other circumstances. This is a significant constitutional question because it affects the right to equality.</p>.<p>Furthermore, RTBF requests made against multinational companies, such as a social media company, require the Act’s extraterritorial application; however, the DPDP Act restricts its extraterritorial application to the collection and processing of data in connection with any activity that offers goods or services to the person whose data has been collected. Consequently, in the hypothetical situation about the inebriated man mentioned here, the news entity, if it is supposedly a foreign entity, cannot be compelled to erase that data through the DPDP Act since no service or goods were offered.</p>.<p>This scenario presents the possibility that most RTBF requests, where commercially unrelated foreign entities display personal information, might not be liable, which is concerning in this era of the internet.</p>.<p>The Delhi High Court’s recognition of RTBF is indeed a step forward, but to ensure this right is not misused or abused, its legislative and theoretical foundations must be comprehensively fleshed out. It is hoped that when the Supreme Court decides upon the breadth and limits of RTBF, it considers these questions. Additionally, the legislature must provide clarity through suitable amendments or explanatory notes that balance free speech, justice, privacy, and dignity.</p>.<p><em>(Harshita is an incoming LLM student at DNLU, Jabalpur; Pratishtha is an undergraduate law student at National Law University, Jodhpur)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>